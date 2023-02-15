PBA: Magnolia's Barroca earns Player of the Week honors

Magnolia guard Mark Barroca in action against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a flat start, Magnolia has gotten back on the winning track in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

The Hotshots dropped games to Converge, TNT, and San Miguel Beer to open their campaign before turning things around with big wins over Phoenix Super LPG and defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

Leading the way in Magnolia's back-to-back wins was veteran guard Mark Barroca, who shone on both ends of the floor in their games even as new import Antonio Hester also made an immediate impact.

Barroca, 36, averaged 20.0 points while shooting 62% from the field, along with 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals as the Hotshots won their last two games with an average margin of 21.5 points.

The Zamboanga City native emerged as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of February 8-12.

Barroca, a two-time Finals MVP, had 19 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 24 minutes of action as Magnolia made quick work of Phoenix, 108-95.

Magnolia led by as much as 27 points against the Fuel Masters -- a precursor to their dominant victory over Barangay Ginebra in the latest chapter of the Manila Clasico last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With over 11,000 fans in attendance, the Hotshots turned the highly-anticipated duel into a blowout by leading by as much as 31 points before settling for a 118-88 count to deal the defending champion its first loss of the conference.

Barroca was once again in the spotlight, putting up 21 points, three boards, three assists and two steals for another all-around play.

He also earned praise for the work he did on the defensive end against Ginebra's backcourt of Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle, Jeremiah Gray, and LA Tenorio.

Barroca eclipsed TNT's Mikey Williams and Rain or Shine's Nick Demusis for the weekly citation being handed out by the group of print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.