PBA: Hollis-Jefferson lives up to expectations for TNT

Former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is now TNT's import for the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson showed why TNT took a risk in bringing him in midway through their elimination round campaign in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup with a strong debut on Wednesday night.

Against the Blackwater Bossing, Hollis-Jefferson put up 37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks as the Tropang GIGA cruised to a 138-116 triumph. He was a plus-32 in his 35 minutes on the floor.

"I think I kind of expect that a little bit," TNT coach/team manager Jojo Lastimosa said of their new import's performance. "Kasi sa klase ng game niya -- he drives, he attracts a lot of defense, and he is a willing passer."

"Not only that, I think we improved a little bit our coverage on the interior," he added.

TNT brought in Hollis-Jefferson as a replacement for Jalen Hudson, who led the team to a 5-1 win-loss record and was averaging 33.8 points on 51.1% shooting along with 9.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

It was an especially risky move as TNT had to wait for Hollis-Jefferson to receive his clearance from his previous team, KCC Egis in the Korean Basketball League, before he could suit up for the Tropang GIGA.

According to Lastimosa, they were prepared to play with an all-Filipino line-up against Blackwater, but fortunately for the Tropang GIGA, Hollis-Jefferson was cleared ahead of the game.

"How Rondae played today, 'yun 'yung ine-expect namin. A little bit of everything -- you know, rebounding, passing, defense, running the floor, communicating on defense," said Lastimosa. "So 'yun 'yung ine-expect namin."

Hollis-Jefferson, a first round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Arizona, went 14-of-23 from the field and made nine of his 11 free throws. He did not need to have a big scoring game, as Roger Pogoy ably backed him up with a 40-point outing.

Lastimosa said he does not expect their new import "to score that much," but has no doubt that their overall play will improve with Hollis-Jefferson in the fold.

"He's not really a volume shooter like Jalen," said Lastimosa. "Jalen is a talented scorer; si Rondae is built differently."

"But the one good thing that's happening with Rondae now is that we're moving the ball around. So they're getting better looks," he added.

Lastimosa had nothing but praise for Hudson even though his stint with the Tropang GIGA was cut short.

"It was hard, it was hard. Ang mahirap na part being a team manager and also a coach, but telling somebody that he's already no longer needed," said Lastimosa. "[Hudson] took it hard. But he took it like a pro. Of course, he was disappointed. I'll be surprised if he wasn't disappointed."

TNT returns to action on Friday against the Meralco Bolts, with Hollis-Jefferson getting to test himself against another former NBA player in KJ McDaniels.

