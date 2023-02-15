PBA 3x3: Sazon delivers for Platinum Karaoke in Leg 5

Platinum Karaoke's Yves Sazon. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Utilized mostly as a reserve for Platinum Karaoke, Yves Sazon stayed ready as he believed that he would eventually get his moment.

"Araw-araw akong nagwo-workout at mas dinoble ko 'yung hard work ko. 'Yung mentality ko lang is kailangan palagi akong ready to help my team dahil 'pag tinawag ako, dapat all-out 'yung game ko," he said.

Playing behind famed teammates like Brandon Bates, Nico Salva, Ael Banal, TH Tumalip, and Yutien Andrada, Sazon never stopped putting in the work.

When his number was called -- and at a big stage -- the guard made sure to deliver.

Sazon knocked down back-to-back two-pointers that lifted Platinum to a thrilling 17-15 victory over Cavitex to claim the Leg 5 crown in the PBA 3×3 3rd Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Place Las Pinas last Sunday.

He showed the biggest heart in the clutch as his side stared at a 15-13 deficit in the final minute, giving the Anton Altamirano-coached team the P100,000 cash prize and the second crown for the franchise.

Sazon had sat out the last three legs of the 3x3 tournament but never lost faith, and eventually played a big role in their win.

"Sobrang saya lang talaga. Memorable sa akin ito kasi first time ko mag-champion. Iba talaga sa pakiramdam na makatulong ako sa team ko," said the 27-year-old slasher out of Philippine Christian University.

He credited his teammates for giving him confidence, notably Salva who encouraged him to take the big shots.

"Sinisigawan ako ni Kuya Nico na kunin ko 'yung bola at ako 'yung tumira. Lahat ng teammates ko, ang laki ng tiwala sa akin dahil alam nila kung ano 'yung laro ko," he said.

This might just be the confidence-boost Sazon needs as he looks to keep Platinum among the contenders in the following legs.

"Mas i-expect nila na mas disciplined at mas composed 'yung Platinum sa mga susunod na laro," he said.



