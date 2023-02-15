Mobile Legends: KielVJ, Dudut mark MDL debuts with wins

MANILA -- Ex-Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League standouts marked their ML:BB Development League (MDL Philippines) debuts with wins on the league's opening day, Wednesday evening.

The MDL, which kicked off its pilot season on Wednesday, is the game's official grassroots league.

Kiel "KielVJ" Hernandez put up 11 assists and 4 kills as he used a surprise Lapu-Lapu pick in Smart Omega Neos' match against TNC Neo, in Game 1 of their match.

Christian "West" Mangabay's Moskov stole the show in Game 2 as Smart Omega Neos secured the series.

Meanwhile, Ralph “Dudut” Adrales and the rest of Onic Arsenals secured victory at the expense of Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan and the rest of the Nexplay Tiger Cubs, 2-0.

Bert and Chovyyy shared the spotlight as the match's MVPs, using Claude and Pharsa, respectively.

Meanwhile, GameLab and Bren Euphoria nabbed sweeps at the expense of RSG Ignite and ZOL Esports.

Bren spoiled the D-league debut of MPL Hall of Legend and former Bren pro league player Carlito "Ribo" Ribo, who suited up as a midlaner for ZOL in his MDL debut.