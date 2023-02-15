From the ABL Facebook page



The Zamboanga Valientes remained in the hold for the playoffs by hammering out a tight 71-65 victory over rival Hongkong Eastern in the 2023 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) on Tuesday night at Nguyen Du Stadium in Vietnam.

The Valientes led in the first two quarters, building up to as much as 10 points.

But Hongkong Eastern came out of the locker room and went on a 15-0 tear that had the Valientes reeling.

In the payoff period, Zamboanga's Rudy Lingganay and Renaldo Balkman combined for a 9-0 run to reclaim the lead for good.

Balkman finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 4 steals, while Lingganay added 10 points of his own.

Mario Chalmers chipped in 11 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds.

With the win, the Valientes hiked its record to 7-6 following two straight wins.

They will next face the Singapore Slingers (8-4) which could turn out to be a do-or-die match for a playoff spot, depending on the result of the Slingers’ next game against the Saigon Heat.