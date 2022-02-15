Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Minnesota Timberwolves reached an agreement with Patrick Beverley on a one-year extension worth $13 million, ESPN reported Monday night.

The 33-year-old guard was in the final year of his contract. It is his first year in Minnesota after five seasons with the Houston Rockets and four with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley, a three-time NBA All-Defensive selection, is averaging 9.0 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves this season across 38 games (34 starts).

The Timberwolves acquired Beverley in August from the Memphis Grizzlies, who had picked him up earlier that month in a trade with the Clippers that also involved Eric Bledsoe and Rajon Rondo.

Beverley owns career averages of 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 506 career games (418 starts).