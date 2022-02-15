Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



Anfernee Simons scored at least 30 points for the second straight game as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the host Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to three games.

Simons poured in 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting to hand the Bucks just their second loss over the last six games. Josh Hart contributed 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Jusuf Nurkic totaled 23 points and 16 rebounds to notch his seventh straight double-double.

Portland had its best performance from beyond the arc since Jan. 30, going 18-for-43 (41.9 percent) from 3-point range.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined due to an ankle injury, Jrue Holiday paced Milwaukee with 23 points and six assists. Bobby Portis chipped in 17 points and nine rebounds, and Khris Middleton nearly completed his first triple-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Serge Ibaka got the start in his Bucks debut and went for six points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes.

Simons caught fire from 3-point range in the second quarter, hitting four shots from deep as part of a 30-11 run to end the half that sent the Blazers into the break with a 17-point lead. He led all scorers with 18 points in the first half, Hart added 17 and Nurkic posted 11 with nine rebounds.

Following a strong first quarter, the Bucks' field goal percentage dipped under 45 percent by halftime. They hauled in 21 rebounds compared to Portland's 28, and Middleton and Portis were the only two scorers in double figures with 11 points each.

The Blazers continued their offensive dominance in the third quarter and opened up a 21-point lead. The Bucks drew within eight with 8:38 left in the fourth quarter fourth thanks to a 7-0 run, but that was the closest they got.

Nurkic and Jordan Nwora led their teams through the first quarter with nine and eight points, respectively. Milwaukee got off to an extremely efficient start, hitting 13 of its first 24 shots (54.2 percent).