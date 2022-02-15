San Miguel Beer will be having a new import when it faces Talk 'N Text on Wednesday's PBA Governors Cup action at the Araneta Coliseum.

Orlando Johnson, who suited up for Barangay Ginebra 7 years ago, will take the place of Brandon Brown.

Despite Brown leading them to 3 victories, the team management wanted to make sure the Beermen will be a strong contender as they get deeper into the conference.

Hence, they brought in Johnson, an NBA veteran who saw action for the Indiana Pacers, the Sacramento Kings, the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to the PBA website, Johnson averaged 33.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in 12 outings for the Kings in 2015.

But the Beermen are expected to take on a more desperate TNT which has lost its last 2 games, including a 92-93 heartbreaker against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters last Sunday.