Magnolia will seek to extend its unbeaten run to 5 games when it meets NLEX Wednesday in the PBA Governors Cup.

But they will have to do it without Calvin Abueva, who will join Rome dela Rosa and James Laput on the injury list.

Dela Rosa is still recovering from a hamstring injury, while Laput is sitting out to heal from bone spurs surgery.

Abueva's case is different.

The "Beast" suffered a left calf strain during their 96-93 win over Talk 'N Text. This could sideline him for 2 to 4 weeks.

"Si Calvin nabigla talaga kami kasi nagtapos pa siya ng game," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. "Akala niya cramps lang. Kinabukasan hirap na siyang maglakad."



Adding to the challenge is a hungry Road Warriors squad, which lost their last 2 games.

"It will be very tough kasi losing streak 'yung NLEX so we expect na medyo merong sense of urgency sila," Victolero said on the eve of their 3 p.m. clash against NLEX.

"They are sure to bounce back hard so we need to be ready for that. Their aggressiveness, energy, sigurado mataas iyan so we have to at least match that. Kung 'di man namin malagpasan at least matapatan man lang namin iyon."



NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said he wants his wards to start strong this time, citing that their lack of aggression led to an early 20-point deficit and ultimately led to a 100-110 defeat to Meralco last Friday.

"We need good energy from the start," said Guiao.

"We could not dig ourselves out of the hole early on in our last game. We can't make the same mistake against a team that's still undefeated."