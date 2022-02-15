Neil Etheridge, wife welcome baby girl

Philippine Azkals goal-keeper Neil Etheridge and his wife, Alexandra, have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple announced on social media that Alexandra gave birth to their daughter, Manila Elaine, on February 13.

"We are completely in love," wrote Alexandra, who gave birth at home.

Etheridge and Alexandra got married in May 2021. They announced in July last year that they are expecting their first child, shortly after the goal-keeper recovered from a bout with COVID-19.

Etheridge currently plays for Birmingham City in the second division of English football.