NBA: Terance Mann puts up 25 as Clippers top Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Terance Mann scored a season-high 25 points and Reggie Jackson added 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to earn a 119-104 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Ivica Zubac finished with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Clippers won consecutive games for just the second time since mid-January. Los Angeles also won for the first time in three games against the Warriors this season.

Stephen Curry scored 26 of his 33 points in the first half as Golden State lost for the third time in four games immediately after a season-best, nine-game winning streak.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard (knee) the entire season and Paul George (elbow) since December, while new addition Norman Powell now is out indefinitely with a fracture in his left foot.

The Warriors were missing Andre Iguodala (back), Draymond Green (back) and James Wiseman (knee).

In a back-and-forth first half, Curry set the tone by hitting 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range and going 9 of 11 from the field. However, the Clippers took a 61-59 lead into halftime after trailing by as many eight in the second quarter.

The Clippers took charge in the third quarter, using a 10-1 run to lead 94-76 late in the period. Mann had 14 points in the third quarter for Los Angeles.

The Clippers pushed their advantage past 20 for the first time at 105-84 on a layup from Mann with 7:11 remaining.

Nicolas Batum shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range while amassing 14 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers, while Marcus Morris Sr. and reserve Robert Covington each added 11 points.

Andrew Wiggins had 13 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson managed just seven points while going 3 of 14 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range one game after scoring a season-best 33 points. Thompson scored in single digits for the first time in 15 games this season.