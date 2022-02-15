Jeremy Pacatiw slugging it out with Chen Rui. Handout

Jeremy Pacatiw is set for a big test when he returns to action in ONE: Full Circle on February 25 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“The Juggernaut” faces No. 4-ranked Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade in a crucial bantamweight clash, and he knows that a win could catapult him into the division’s top-five contender rankings.

“This fight is huge for me. It’s big because in my second fight I get to face a ranked opponent in Andrade. It’s going to be an exciting fight for sure,” Pacatiw said.

Pacatiw described Andrade as a well-rounded competitor who can trade strikes and who is crafty enough to roll on the ground if needed.

However, he sees some holes in the Brazilian’s game that he can exploit.

“Looking at his striking base, he doesn’t use his movements a lot. He’s also not a volume puncher. He picks his punches, but it’s pretty accurate, so it’s something that I still have to be wary of,” said Pacatiw.

The Team Lakay stalwart said he’ll stick to the strategy he used to beat “The Ghost” Chen Rui in his debut at ONE: Battleground.

“We’re pretty much keeping our game plan from the first fight, [which is to] utilize my footwork and keep moving. If I stay put, plant my feet, and trade punches with him, that could put me in a very tough spot against him because that’s his game,” the wushu sanda expert said.

“I have to use my speed, footwork, and keep him guessing and take him off his rhythm. That’s one of my weapons -- my footwork.”

Perhaps the only thing missing from his impressive debut was Team Lakay’s patented finishing prowess.

Pacatiw knows that he must not actively look for an early ending. But he will take advantage of the opportunity once it comes.

“A win is a win, so I’ll take anything. But, of course, I’ll be looking at that finish. Hopefully, I get a knockout or submission,” the Benguet-based combatant shared.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to win whether it be via submission, knockout, or even decision.”

