Filipina booters to receive incentives after Asian Cup feat

The Philippine women's national football team together with PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez and PFF President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team will be rewarded for making history for the country in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in India.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) board on Tuesday approved the awarding of P1,250,000 worth of special incentives for the Filipina booters.

This comes after they advanced to the semifinal of the continental tournament, in the process securing their spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. It is the first time that a Philippine football team reached the tournament.

The board unanimously approved the incentive, as it "recognizes the significance of their breakthrough performance during the Asian Cup and the qualification to the 2023 World Cup," according to PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez.

The 23 players in the roster, as well as the two reserves, will receive P50,000 each for their historic feat.

"I am proud of our women football team members. We met them yesterday and we can feel their humility and strong team spirit. I think this contributed much to their success, among other factors," Ramirez said in a statement.

The national team joined Ramirez in the PSC's flag-raising ceremony on Monday, along with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta.