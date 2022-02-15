As she temporarily leaves the “Pinoy Big Brother” house, Alyssa Valdez is returning to her first love — volleyball.

As the new season of the Premier Volleyball League is set to commence, Valdez has been working double time to catch up with her Creamline Cool Smashers teammates after spending 3 months on the reality show.

On Instagram, Valdez recalled how sad Saturdays used to be when she was still inside the “PBB” house because of the eviction nights.

“For the past few months, most especially when I was in the PBB House, Saturdays weren’t the best days. We had to see someone leave the house or nominate someone. Opo, lagi ako umiiyak,” she said.

This time, the athlete spent her Saturdays inside the court for their volleyball training, which she jokingly considered more tear-jerking.

“But now, here in the bubble, Saturday night means last day of practice, time to rest and recover and bond with the team. Pero nakakaiyak pa rin ’yung practices,” she added.

Valdez helped Creamline to a runner-up finish in the 2021 PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte last year, as they lost to the Jaja Santiago-powered Chery Tiggo Crossovers in a thrilling finals series.

The PVL plans to open its 2022 season next month, in another bubble set-up.

Meanwhile, Valdez made it to the Top 2, along with Anji Salvacion, after receiving highest votes from the fans and collecting the most diamonds in the final task of Big Brother. She is expected to return to the “PBB” after the adult and teen editions.