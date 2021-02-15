PH chef de mission to Tokyo ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to boost athletes' confidence

Mariano "Nonong" Araneta, the Philippines' chef-de-mission to the Tokyo Olympics. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines' chef de mission to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics is ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to reassure athletes about its safety.

This, even though vaccination is not mandatory for athletes and other delegates bound for the Tokyo Games in July.

"Hindi naman mandatory, but it is advised by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) na kung puwede, magpa-vaccinate 'yung mga athletes," said Mariano "Nonong" Araneta, the country's chef-de-mission to the Games, in an appearance on "The Chasedown" last Saturday.

"Dito naman sa atin, we're trying our best na … magkaroon ng vaccines ang athletes," he added. "Hopefully by May, magkakaroon na tayo ng vaccine."

However, confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines remains an issue. On Sunday, the Department of Interior and Local Government reported that only three out of 10 individuals in Metro Manila are willing to be vaccinated.

At least one athlete who is hopeful of qualifying to the Tokyo Olympics has also expressed their misgivings about the COVID-19 vaccine, citing potential side effects.

Araneta is ready to get vaccinated, however, in order to boost the athletes' confidence in the process.

"Siyempre ako, magpa-vaccine ako para makita nila," he said.

Araneta, also the president of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), further revealed that they have placed an order of the COVID-19 vaccine for football players and officials.

Philippine sports officials have pushed for athletes -- particularly those who are going to the Olympics and Olympic qualifying tournaments -- to be vaccinated.

Deputy speaker Mikee Romero, also the owner of the NorthPort franchise in the PBA, has filed a resolution that will give elite Filipino athletes priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino announced recently that business tycoon Enrique Razon, chairman of the International Container Terminal Services, Inc., has agreed to provide the country's Olympic-bound athletes and coaches with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Four Filipinos have already qualified to the Tokyo Olympics -- pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial.

Over 80 other Filipino athletes are still seeking qualification, including weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, boxer Nesthy Petecio, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe.