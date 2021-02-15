IATF to decide on PH hosting of FIBA qualifiers, says DOH

MANILA — It will be up to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to decide on whether the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers can be held in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Monday even as it reiterated there are already COVID-19 protocols in place for the sports industry.

“This is an IATF decision to make, kapag po papayagan yan (if it is allowed),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing when asked what protocols would be in place for the qualifiers.

The FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers was supposed to be held in Qatar but its Ministry of Public Health ordered the cancellation of all local events due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases there. FIBA then re-assigned the event to the Philippines.

Vergeire said they have not seen any proposal on whether a “bubble” setting will be used for the qualifier in case it pushes through in the Philippines.

“We still need to sit down of course with other agencies. Pero alam naman po natin na nakapag-issue na dati ng (but we have already issued a) joint administrative order ang Philippine Sports Commission together with the Department of Health so we can ensure that health protocols are implemented while we slowly open up this sector of society,” she added.

The DOH and the PSC signed a joint administrative order with the Games and Amusements Board in July 2020 to allow the resumption of training for sports teams provided that strict health and safety protocols are followed.

Vergeire said the joint order already includes safeguards and health protocols.