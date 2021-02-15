Football: Striker Robert Mendy leaves United City FC

MANILA, Philippines -- United City FC on Monday announced the departure of Senegalese striker Robert Mendy after two seasons with the club.

Mendy is joining a new team in Cambodia, according to UCFC.

"The club would like to thank him for his contributions in winning a 4th PFL title last season and the subsequent qualification for the AFC Champions League group stages. Thank you, Mendy, and all the best for your new venture," United City said.

Mendy joined United City, then known as Ceres Negros, in 2019. That season, he helped them win the Copa Paulino Alcantara as well as the Philippines Football League (PFL).

He re-signed with the team when it was taken over by new management in July 2020 and rebranded as United City FC.

Both Mendy and his former United City teammate Bienvenido Maranon are candidates for naturalization that would make them eligible to play for the Philippine national football team.

