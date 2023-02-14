Valorant: Oasis Gaming keeps Challengers PH slate spotless

Courtesy: Oasis Gaming

MANILA -- Oasis Gaming kept its Valorant Challengers 2023 - Philippines (Split 1) record spotless after a 2-1 (13-10, 11-13, 13-2) win against Abaddon Abyss over the weekend.

Keeping a 10-9 lead after round 16 in Haven, Oasis Gaming went on a 3-1 run to close the map out with a 1-0 series lead.

Tied all-11 in Pearl, Abaddon drew match point after taking the last two rounds of the map to even out the series.

But the tournament frontrunners went ham on Fracture, 13-2, with Abaddon losing steam and only notching points after defusing the spikes on rounds 7 and 10, respectively.

Oasis Gaming, whose roster will be heading into the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, remains on top of the Challengers PH standings, with a 4-0 record, followed by NAOS Esports, who bounced back from the previous week's loss with a 2-0 win (13-4, 13-8) over Action PH.

Leading 8-4 after the first half in Icebox, NAOS held its fort on the defenders side with a flawless 5-0 run to secure the first map, 13-4.

With an 11-8 lead in round 19 of Haven, NAOS took two elimination rounds in a row to secure the series.

SR Nacague, Action PH, and Gamelab Alpha ended the week with identical 2-2 records.

Meanwhile, Abaddon Abyss, Sky Empire, and Puggers ended their Challengers weekend with a 1-3 record. Abaddon Abyss leads the pack with a -20 round differential, followed by Sky Empire and Puggers, who have -25 and -18, respectively.