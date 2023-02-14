UST clarifies: No deal yet with Alfrancis Chua

Alfancis Chua was a guest of new UST head coach Pido Jarencio during a celebratory dinner with his coaching staff and school officials. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) is still in talks with one of its alumnus, Alfancis Chua, on how to help the Growling Tigers as they embark on a fresh start under coach Pido Jarencio.

Chua, also the sports director of San Miguel Corp., met with the new coaching staff and Institute of Physical Education and Athletics director Fr. Rodel S. Cansancio, OP after their formal signing on Monday in hopes of getting his support for this upcoming campaign.

"Umaasa tayo na makakasama natin siya dito. Lahat naman tayo iisa lang ang gusto, na matulungan na umangat ulit ang UST," said Jarencio, who personally invited Chua to the celebratory dinner.

It was reported by the Varsitarian on Monday that San Miguel is now backing the UST men's basketball program, with Chua making an "oral commitment" during his meeting with Cansancio and Jarencio.

But Jarencio and UST team manager Waiyip Chong made it clear that nothing is final, and moreover, they are only in talks with Chua and not SMC.

"Kinukumbinsi pa namin si Al. Wala pang final pero malaking bagay kung papayag siya na sumama sa atin dito," said Chong.

Chua was a former Glowing Goldie who played from 1985 to 1989. He and Jarencio were teammates in 1985 under the legendary Aric del Rosario.

The goal for UST is for Chua to become the Special Assistant to the Rector for Basketball, in a set-up similar to what he had in Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

There, Chua was Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports Development and helped the Knights under coach Bonnie Tan to a three-peat in the NCAA.

