UAAP: Adamson girls outlast UST in 5-set thriller

The Adamson Baby Falcons outlasted UST in a five-set thriller in the girls' division. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University showed its grit in outlasting the University of Santo Tomas (UST), 15-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 15-11, for its second straight win in the UAAP Season 85 girls' volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The Baby Falcons overcame the Junior Tigresses' tremendous height advantage with their patented floor defense and smart plays to prevail in the two-hour, 10-minute contest.

It was a sorry loss for UST, which raced to 3-0 and 8-2 leads in the fifth set only to crumble down the stretch.

A net touch violation put the Baby Falcons ahead for the first time at 10-9. Princess Aljibe, Yesha Rojo, and skipper Shaina Nitura then delivered the key kills for Adamson =to complete the come-from-behind win.

The Junior Tigresses fell to 1-1 in a tie with the Junior Lady Spikers.

Defending champion Nazareth School of National University (NSNU) later survived a tough Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman stand in the fourth set to pull off a 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 31-29 victory and join Adamson for the early lead at 2-0.

Celine Marsh hammered out the match-winning kill that closed out the one-hour, 56-minute clash for the Bullpups.

A Marsh attack, Abigail Pono service ace, and a Kianne Olango spike gave NSNU a 23-20 advantage.

But the Bullpups committed three consecutive errors allowing the Baby Tamaraws to tie at 23-23.

FEU had several chances to send the match to a fifth set but NSNU always had answers.

Meanwhile, De La Salle-Zobel bucked a third set loss and withstood a University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) to carve out a 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 victory.

Mary Angela Jackson's back-to-back service aces put UPIS to within 19-20 in the fourth set when La Salle scored five of the last six points to wrap up the one-hour, 53-minute contest.

The Junior Fighting Maroons and the Baby Tamaraws dropped to 0-2.