PARIS, France -- Poland's Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, with the only notable change the exit of Estonia's Annett Kontaveit from the Top 20.

A distant second behind Swiatek, was the Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open. Tunisian Ons Jabeur remained third.

Kontaveit, who won the St. Petersburg tournament a year ago but lost in the round of 16 in Abu Dhabi last week, dropped nine spots to 27th.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, who saved three match points as she won the final in Abu Dhabi held on to ninth, while the loser Liudmila Samsonova jumped four places to 15th.

Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10485 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100

3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5210

4. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5000

5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4795

6. Coco Gauff (USA) 3992

7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3616

8. Daria Kasatkina 3425

9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3275

10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2860

11. Veronika Kudermetova 2740

12. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2285

13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2227

14. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2210

15. Liudmila Samsonova 2209

16. Simona Halep (ROM) 2141

17. Victoria Azarenka 2138

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2005

19. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1910

20. Paula Badosa (ESP) 1862

