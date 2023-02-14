PVL: Macandili remains the 'glue' for F2 Logistics

F2 Logistics libero Dawn Macandili. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Her high-scoring teammates get most of the hype but libero Dawn Macandili remains an integral player for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Her new coach calls Macandili "the glue that binds" the Cargo Movers, who are currently 2-0 in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference. Macandili is currently second in the league in digging at 6.13 digs per game, and fourth in receiving with an efficiency of 41.18%.

"Dawn is always very, very reliable. She's the glue that binds this team. So I'm happy na Dawn is playing for my team, and I'm very lucky to have her," said F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego, herself a former libero out of the De La Salle University program.

Macandili immediately set a high bar for herself in the Cargo Movers' first game, a five-set escape of the PLDT High Speed Hitters. There, "Miss Everywhere" tallied 35 digs on top of 10 receptions.

In a sweep of Akari last Saturday, Macandili registered 14 digs and 13 receptions.

"Every game naman, 'yung mindset namin is to give our best, and how to quickly adjust in all situations," Macandili said of her performance.

While Macandili is a serial winner at the collegiate and club level, and a standout for previous iterations of the national team, Diego is confident that she can improve even further.

"There are still more things that I want her to do, because madami pa siyang kailangan i-learn," said Diego, who is in her first season as head coach of the Cargo Movers. "And sabi niya, she's happy na marami pa siyang kailangan maintindihan."

"She played very well. She was very steady and I could trust her anytime," said Diego.

The Cargo Movers are back in action on Thursday against another unbeaten team in Chery Tiggo.

RELATED VIDEO: