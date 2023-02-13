PVL: Creamline targets solo lead against Choco Mucho

The Creamline Cool Smashers are eyeing a third straight win when they play Choco Mucho. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers have a chance to claim the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference when they play the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Even without ace spiker Alyssa Valdez, the Cool Smashers have won their first two matches of the competition -- both via three-set sweeps.

Another victory over the Flying Titans on Valentine's Day will propel the defending champions to the top of the league standings, ahead of idle F2 Logistics and Chery Tiggo.

But the Cool Smashers are wary of Choco Mucho heading into the game, as this is their first time to play the Flying Titans in their Dante Alinsunurin era.

"Kasi malalaki din talaga 'yung Choco Mucho, siyempre 'yung sistema ni Coach Dante, talagang gusto niya malalaki talaga sa blocking talaga. Sana sa next game namin, maging maganda pa 'yung combination namin," said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

First serve is at 6:30 p.m., with another big crowd expected to show up at the Big Dome.

The Flying Titans are hoping to bounce back after absorbing an 18-25, 20-25, 21-25 defeat to the Petro Gazz Angels last Thursday. Choco Mucho is 1-1 in the conference.

Opening the day's double-header at 4 p.m. is the showdown between Cignal HD and Akari, with both teams eyeing their first wins after identical 0-2 starts.

