PVL: Cignal HD determined to build on big win vs. Akari

The Cignal HD Spikers celebrate after scoring against the Akari Chargers. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Cignal HD Spikers could breathe a sigh of relief after finally claiming their first win of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

The HD Spikers, coming off a runner-up finish in last season's Reinforced Conference, dropped their first two matches of the tournament, each time losing in straight sets. But they finally found their groove against the Akari Chargers, claiming a 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 result.

"Actually, pako ang nabunot sa amin, pako, hindi lang tinik. Pako talaga," Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos said of their win.

"Ang ganda nung finish namin noong last year tapos ngayon, eto 'yung ano namin, 2023. Pero sobrang happy kasi ayun nakakuha kami ng magandang panalo," he added.

However, Delos Santos was quick to put the result in perspective. The coach was proud of their effort and their composure against the Power Chargers, but also noted that this is just one win. At 1-2 in the All-Filipino, they still have a mountain to climb to get back to where they were in the previous conference.

"'Di naman 'to ibig sabihin na okay na okay kami. Malayo pa, malayo pa," he stressed. "Ang dami pa naming kailangang gawin, pero hindi kami mag-stop hangga't hindi namin nari-reach 'yung goal namin."

Team captain Rachel Anne Daquis, who had 11 points in their triumph, said that they cannot have a "microwave mentality" when playing.

"Walang instant," she explained. "Kailangan talaga, pinaghihirapan."

Like her coach, Daquis said they must be able to build on the win against Akari and display their progress in the competition.

"Ito, napaka-laking impact nito sa team namin. High morale, masaya 'yung team and nage-enjoy," she added. "So 'yun lang din siguro 'yung nakita kong kulang sa amin last time. Sa sobrang seryoso namin, like gusto namin fierce na talagang manalo, hindi effective sa amin 'yun."

"So binalik namin 'yung happiness, and ayun, nakita niyo naman na very effective."

Cignal HD is back in action on Saturday against Petro Gazz, in a rematch of last season's Reinforced Conference Finals.

