PBA: Hester downplays all-around effort vs. Ginebra

Antonio Hester in action for Magnolia during the Manila Clasico against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Antonio Hester has been superb in his first two games with Magnolia, lifting the Hotshots back into contention after losing their first three games of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Hester, 32, put on a show in his second game for Magnolia, with a 28-point, 18-rebound, nine-assist effort against Barangay Ginebra in the first Manila Clasico of the year. He out-played Ginebra's Justin Brownlee while leading the Hotshots to a comfortable 118-88 triumph -- the largest margin of victory in a Clasico since 2003.

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero acknowledged that Hester's presence has been crucial to their turnaround, especially as the Hotshots continue to play without the injured Ian Sangalang. Their previous import, Erik McCree, was unable to lead them to victory in three tries.

"Hester is a big factor for us," Victolero said after they improved to 2-3 in the conference. "He changed the pace, the tempo of our game, everything."

"Without Ian, now we have at least a go-to guy in the post. It creates a lot of opportunities for our small guys," he added.

The Ginebra defense had no answers for the burly Hester, who went 13-of-19 from the field in the game. Ten of his points came in the second quarter, where the Hotshots out-scored the Gin Kings, 36-19, to take control of the game.

The import was quick to downplay his performance after the game, stressing that he is just "thankful and happy" to be playing with Magnolia.

"These guys welcomed me with open arms, they allowed me to be myself. We're just having fun. Obviously, it is a great atmosphere, I love it, I'm on the big stage," said Hester, who played for Zamboanga Valientes in the ASEAN Basketball League before being signed by the Hotshots.

"These guys just told me, hey man, relax, breathe, and just play your game. They said they got my back 100 percent and I take my hat off to these guys, these are my brothers now. Love them. Just looking forward to the rest of the conference," he added.

Told after the game that he was one assist shy of a triple-double, Hester waved it off as he emphasized that the final score was all that mattered.

"It's fine. I don't even worry about stats. I just have fun. I'm just out there playing my game, enjoying my teammates," he said. "Stats is not the most important thing to me."

"It's nice if I could have gotten a triple-double. It's cool. But got the win, that's the biggest thing. Now, we're moving on to the next game," he added.

The Hotshots will play the NLEX Road Warriors on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

