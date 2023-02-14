Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone during the Manila Clasico against the Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's big loss to Magnolia in the first Manila Clasico of 2023 was a result of a "perfect storm of negative," according to head coach Tim Cone.

The Gin Kings stayed in step with Magnolia in the first quarter but things fell apart for the crowd favorites in the second, where they gave up 36 points to the Hotshots while scoring just 19.

Magnolia went on to lead by as much as 31 points before taking a 118-88 win -- the most lopsided Clasico result since 2003. It's also Ginebra's biggest loss since 2019, when they were routed, 124-90, by NorthPort in Game 1 of the Governors' Cup semifinals.

"As Coach Kirk [Collier] said in our huddle, it was a perfect storm of negative for us tonight," Cone lamented afterwards, as Ginebra dropped to 3-1 in the conference.

"I hate to admit this, but we really were a tired team tonight, and you can see it in our body language, our lack of activity. We just weren't getting up and down the floor, we weren't moving without the ball. The ball was moving slowly tonight, and we were late on all of our rotations," he added.

To make matters worse for Ginebra, they were playing a Magnolia team that was desperate to get back into contention after dropping their first three games, with the Hotshots also energized by the presence of new import Antonio Hester.

Hester, in what was just his second game with the Hotshots, tallied a 28-18-9 line and out-played Justin Brownlee in a statement performance.

Even as he stressed that their exhaustion was no excuse for their performance, Cone would not deny that their packed schedule -- Ginebra was playing its fourth game in seven days -- clearly had an impact.

"It was a perfect storm: we were tired, and we played a team that's desperate, and has new life with an import, and just came out and they out-physicaled us and out-energized us. Just turned into a really embarrassing night," said Cone.

"You don't want that on a Manila Clasico night, when the crowd's watching, but … the schedule just caught up to us," he added.

Cone chose to look on the positive side, however, touting their 3-1 record and praising his players for their effort throughout the tough stretch of games. He also stressed that they now have to move on from the beating given to them by Magnolia, as their schedule does not get any easier.

"We just didn't have it. I tried hard. We tried hard to get on them at half time, and they came out with a little bit of fire to start the run, but we just couldn't sustain it," he said.

"We don't ever want to use the schedule or things like that as an excuse, but we do know the value of moving on and moving forward. So we'll move forward," Cone added.

The Gin Kings will play the San Miguel Beermen (5-1) on Friday night.

"We're just gonna put it behind us and move forward. It was painful, no doubt about it. It was painful, and it was really an ouch moment. But, like I said, a perfect storm of negative," said Cone. "Everything that could go wrong went wrong. Again, like I said, we'll just move forward."

