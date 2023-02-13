Kiefer Ravena joins Gilas Pilinas weekly practice

PASIG CITY — Gilas Pilipinas welcomed Kiefer Ravena, one of the overseas-based players in the 24-man pool, on Monday night.

Gilas resumed its weekly practice at the Meralco gym in Pasig for the sixth and last window of the FIBA World Cup against Lebanon and Jordan on February 24 and 27.

LOOK: Kiefer Ravena makes an appearance as Gilas Pilipinas resumes practice.



Ravena is one of the overseas-based players in the 24-man pool that joined the practice for the sixth and last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers on Feb. 24 and 27. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/p0y4Cx3Ffk — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 13, 2023

While the B. League in Japan is on break, Ravena is eager to get back in court and help the national basketball team to snatch wins in their next games.

"Kung ano man ang kailangan na bunuin na maibibigay ko, 'yun lang. Lahat naman ng players dito magagaling at deserving talaga [to play]," Ravena added.

Ravena is also hopeful that they can capitalize on "home court advantage" for their next two games at the Philippine Arena.

"Natalo na nga tayo sa Lebanon sa hometown nila, ngayon chance natin makabawi dalawang games tayo rito sa Pilipinas," Ravena added.

PBA star Jun Mar Fajardo said Filipino fans can expect more defensive plays from Gilas Pilipinas on Fiba World Cup qualifiers.



‘More on defense talaga, sana makuha natin ang panalo’ Fajardo pointed out. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/AENqvikPzL — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 13, 2023

PBA star Jun Mar Fajardo was also in attendance.

Fajardo stressed that Filipino fans can expect a more defensive game from the national team.

"May mga game plans naman sila Coach [Chot], more on defense talaga, sana makuha natin ang panalo," Fajardo said.

Also in attendance were Raymond Almazan, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Quiambao, Jerom Lastimosa, and Mason Amos.

WATCH: Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes confirmed that Japeth Aguilar and Kai Sotto will not play for the national team in the sixth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.



Aguilar suffered from an MCL sprain last week in the PBA Governors Cup. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/tBH7YcAfoe — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Gilas coach Chot Reyes confirmed that Japeth Aguilar and Kai Sotto will not play for Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Aguilar suffered from an MCL sprain last week in the PBA Governors Cup.

"Malaking bagay na wala si Kai Sotto and Japeth Aguilar, that’s really a big blow for us. But hopefully, mabigyan pa rin natin ng magandang laban ang mga kalaban kahit wala 'yung mga big men," Reyes said.

The Gilas team is waiting for other players like Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, and Jordan Heading to join the weekly practice.