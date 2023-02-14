Golf: Malaysian sets pace in PGT Q-School with 69

U Minn Woon of Malaysia is leading the charge in the Philippine Golf Tour Q-School. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Malaysian U Minn Woon marked his first foray in the Philippine Golf Tour Q-School in style, putting up an impressive three-under 69 to lead Nilo Salahog by two at the start of the 72-hole eliminations at Splendido Taal Golf Club.

Woon banked on his superb all-around game to dominate the rolling, challenging layout that he had little knowledge of. He birdied two of the first three holes at the back where he teed off and gained more strokes on Nos. 2 and 3 before holing out with a bogey on the par-5 No. 9.

Still, his 35-34 card proved enough to give him the early lead over Salahog, who birdied the first two holes at the front but scrambled with three bogeys against two more birdies in hot conditions for a 71.

Carlos Packing, a veteran inter-club campaigner, bounced back from a flawed backside 38 with birdies on Nos. 1 and 8 as he rescued a 72 for solo third, while Russell Bautista missed gaining solo second as he blew a two-under card on birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 with three bogeys in the last five holes at the front.

But the Cebuano bet still emerged the top amateur with a 73 despite dropping to joint fourth with Korean Kim Seong Guk, Japanese Toru Nakajima and Rene Menor.

The top 50 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the last two rounds where the top 35 will earn Category 6 berths and the outside 35 to be included in Category 7 of the 2023 PGT starting fields.

The new regular season will kick off on March 15-18 for the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic to be followed by the Iloilo Golf Challenge on March 22-25 and the second Caliraya Springs Championship on April 18-21.