Esports: Powerhouse Lyceum targets CCE three-peat

Lyceum's Pirate Esports squad continues to set the bar in the Collegiate Center for Esports. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- All eyes will be on Lyceum of the Philippines University when the third season of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) gets going in May.

All 10 teams in the league are looking to beef up their squads but the Pirate Esports squad remains the favorite to win a third straight championship in the fast-growing collegiate esports league.

This, as the Pirate Esports squad got valuable experience after representing the CCE in the Sibol national team selection qualifiers last January. There, they tried to earn their place as the country's representative in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang men's division.

Lyceum was one of the few amateur squads to get an invite in the tourney.

Led by coach and team captain Paul Adrienne "FAE" Huang and back-to-back CCE MVP Mark Kenneth "Mark" Delos Reyes, Lyceum gave its all before falling to AP Esports in the quarterfinals.

While Lyceum remains the standard, the rest of the field has also stepped up. Notably, Colegio de San Juan de Letran made an amazing turnaround in Season 2, finishing as runner-up behind the efforts of Kurt "Xeero" Pugao and Jade "ImbaDeeJade" Mercado after the Cyberknights' forgettable run in the inaugural season.

Arellano University and Jose Rizal University have also made great strides in the past staging, while Season 1 runner-up San Sebastian College-Recoletos remains a tough draw.

"It's humbling to see how the schools have embraced esports and we're just glad to be part of its growth in the academe," said CCE president Stanley Lao, who is supported by commissioner Waiyip Chong and general manager Jesse Nocom.

Local qualifiers are already ongoing among schools in search of the best esports athletes that their campus can produce to represent their school in the the competition.

Mapua University already held its qualifiers during its 98th Foundation Day with Prodigy emerging as champions, while De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda University, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA are all gearing up to fare better come Season 3.