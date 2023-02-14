Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his Men's Singles final against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2023. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- American Taylor Fritz moved up one spot to No. 7 in the ATP rankings on Monday as Novak Djokovic remained comfortably in first place.

Fritz, 25, rose to his highest career ranking despite a surprise loss to Wu Yibing in the Dallas semi-finals.

The 23-year-old Wu on Sunday beat another American, John Isner, in a marathon final, to become the first Chinese man to win an ATP Tour title. Wu jumped 39 paces to 58th.

Isner, climbed two places to 37th at the age of 37.

Italian Jannik Sinner, who won the title in Montpellier on Sunday, moved up three spots to No. 14.

American Maxime Cressy, who lost the final to Sinner, climbed 11 places to 40th.

Sebastian Baez, who won his second title on the circuit in an all-Argentine final at Cordoba, also rose 11 spots and is 36th.

The beaten finalist in the event in Argentina, Federico Coria, gained 18 places to 49th, the best ranking of his career at the age of 30.

ATP rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7070 pts

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6730

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5940

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5515

5. Andrey Rublev 4065

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3815

7. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3455

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3260

9. Holger Rune (DEN) 3136

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2950

11. Daniil Medvedev 2750

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2715

13. Karen Khachanov 2515

14. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2445

15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2350

16. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2285

17. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2275

18. Tommy Paul (USA) 1835

19. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1825

20. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1821

