MANILA -- Action PH and NAOS led their respective groups, while Team Secret and SBE are at the bottom of the standings as the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: Philippines Challengers 1 kicked off on Thursday.

Action PH topped Group A with 6 points, after winning their matches against Oasis Gamimg, Bren Esports, and Team Secret.

They are followed by Oasis Gaming and Bren Esports, who are on track to qualify for the February 24 playoffs if they keep up the pace.

NAOS Esports topped Group B, with 9 points, followed by Zeal Esports and Looking for Org and are on track to qualify for the February 24 playoffs, if they all continue their streaks.

Meanwhile, crowd favorites Team Secret and South Built Esports (SBE) are at the bottom of their respective groups and are at risk of elimination if they do not bounce back in next week's matches.

The top 3 playoff teams, or teams qualifying for the grand finals and the lower bracket final, are assured of a slot in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Challengers, the pre-requisite tournament to the global tournament Masters.