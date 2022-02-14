Shiga and San-En will play again on February 26 and 27, with Thirdy Ravena missing the game for the NeoPhoenix. File photo. (C) B.LEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- Thirdy Ravena has the full backing of his team, the San-En NeoPhoenix, to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Manila.

To have the support of the organization is a boost in confidence for Ravena, who is now training with the Philippine national team in preparation for their games on February 24-28 at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Happy nga ako kasi sobrang supportive ng NeoPhoenix sa decision ko, and they actually want me to go," Ravena told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play," Saturday. "Laking pasalamat ko for a supportive group like them."

Ravena's one regret is that he will miss San-En's upcoming B.League games against the Shiga Lakestars, the team of his older brother, Kiefer.

The NeoPhoenix and the Lakestars were supposed to play on January 22 and 23 at the Hamamatsu Arena, but their games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The matches were re-scheduled for February 26 and 27 -- right in the middle of the FIBA window.

"Hindi rin namin in-expect na maka-cancel 'yung game namin ni Manong. Dapat mangyayari 'yun on January, pero because of COVID nga, na-move siya to the February window," said Ravena.

"So sayang lang," he admitted. "I would have wanted to play that game, another game with my brother. Very exciting din sana."

"But I wish my team all the best, sana manalo sila."

The Ravena brothers faced off in the opening weekend of the 2021-22 season of the B.League. Shiga won the first meeting, 93-83, but the NeoPhoenix bounced back in the next game, 101-96.

Ravena, in his second season with San-En, is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.