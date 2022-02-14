Asa Miller of the Philippines reacts after his run. Wolfgang Rattay, Reuters.

The Philippines' chef de mission to the Beijing Winter Olympics expressed his support for alpine skier Asa Miller after his disappointing result in the giant slalom on Sunday.

Miller, 21, was one 33 competitors who were registered a DNF, or Did Not Finish, after he fell from his skis 15.9 seconds into his first run of the event staged in almost zero visibility and snowy conditions.

"Even if it wasn't the ideal result for him, he (Miller) gave it his all," said Bones Floro, the head of the Philippines' delegation in Beijing.

"We know he'll keep moving forward, so we're very proud of him," he added. "Keep going, Asa."

"Sadly, Asa, along with 32 others, were not able to complete their first runs."

Floro watched Miller compete along with International Olympic Committee Representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski and Team Philippines Covid-19 liaison officer Nikki Cheng.

They tried to catch Miller after his stint but the Filipino-American rushed to his room at the Athletes Olympic Village.

"We're giving him some space at the moment," said Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation president Jim Apelar, who stressed that it was the weather -- and not Miller -- that disappointed them on Sunday.

"I'm really disappointed but it is part of the game. The weather condition was very poor earlier, you cannot see when it's snowing heavily unlike this afternoon when there's a little bit of improvement," he explained.

"But life has to move on. We still have the men's slalom on Wednesday, we'll just bounce back from there."

Cheng was also sad about Miller's result but looked forward to the slalom.

"There's a little disappointment not on Asa but on the situation. We wanted the best, we wanted to see him out there to finish, but it's part of the sports," said Cheng, the president of the Philippine Skating Union.

Athlete's welfare officer Joebert Yu also expressed his disappointment.

"I feel sad because you trained for a couple of years and then everything went well for just a few seconds or less than one day," Yu said. "But Asa still has the next event, so he needs to prepare and forget what happened today. I'm praying also for good weather on Wednesday."

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won gold in the giant slalom, with a combined total of 2 minutes 09.35 seconds over the two legs.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec claimed silver thanks to the fastest second leg, 0.19 seconds off the pace, while reigning world champion Mathieu Faivre of France took bronze, 1.34 seconds behind the winner.