New Phoenix Super LPG import Dominique Sutton in action. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Dominique Sutton didn't put up big numbers in his first game for Phoenix Super LPG in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, but he still earned praise for playing through jet lag.

Sutton, 35, replaced the injured Paul Harris as the Fuel Masters' reinforcement, and tallied 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting along with 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block in his first game -- a 93-92 triumph against the TNT Tropang GIGA on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

He didn't lead Phoenix in scoring -- that honor went to Matthew Wright, who made 10 of 20 shots en route to 27 points and converted the game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds left. But Wright himself stressed that they wouldn't have gotten the job done without the contributions of their new import.

"Dom was big for us today," said Wright, who forced a turnover on TNT's Jayson Castro in the final seconds before scoring the go-ahead bucket.

"Dom just came off the plane three days ago," the guard revealed. "So he's jet-lagged, he doesn't even know the plays yet. But his defensive instincts really saved us today."

Not yet familiar with the Phoenix Super LPG offense, Sutton didn't get that many touches but he made the most of his time on the floor. With just over two minute left, he completed an and-1 play that trimmed the TNT lead to one point, 90-89, keeping the Fuel Masters in the hunt.

Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson was more measured in his praise for Sutton, noting that the American was "still adjusting."

"Actually, we only had him, practicing with us full time yesterday. I guess, we just have to play it by ear with him," said Robinson. "(He's) still adjusting to our system, but it's really important that we got this victory in preparation for Magnolia next week."

Phoenix Super LPG currently has a 4-2 win-loss slate, tied for third along with the NLEX Road Warriors.