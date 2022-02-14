Football: Filipina booters pay courtesy call to PSC

The Philippine women's national football team with PFF President Nonong Araneta and PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez. PSC photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Members of the history-making Philippine women's national football team on Monday paid a courtesy call to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), gracing the agency's flag-raising ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Chandler and Olivia McDaniel, Camille Rodriguez, Anicka and Sara Castañeda, Hali Long, and Inna Palacios attended the ceremony together with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta Jr.

"We recognize the outstanding performance of our women’s football team and their historic accomplishment," PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said.

Joining them were PSC commissioners Celia Kiram and Arnold Agustin.

"This is one of the pinnacles of our experience. We couldn’t have done it without the PSC’s support and all of you behind the scenes. You are all part of this achievement," said Philippines center-back Hali Long who served as co-captain of the team during the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The Filipinas made history in the tournament, as they reached the semifinals for the first time ever and in the process, secured a spot in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup that will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Ramirez praised not only the players but also the leadership of the PFF and its officials, as well as Australian coach Alen Stajcic.

He also confirmed that the agency has already received the official endorsement for the granting of cash incentives from the PFF last week, which has now been forwarded to the PSC Board for its approval.