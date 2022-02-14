MANILA- Pinoy Crossfire veterans Pacific Macta will be representing the country in the Southeast Asian Games tournament for the esports title.

This, after the thrashed Execration 3-0 in the grand finals of the Sibol national team qualifiers.

Pacific Macta defeated Gaon Gaming Rea7 and SGJ Gaming en route to the grand finals.

Execration had to defeat Matjess and TNC Pro Team to get their grand finals slot.

With the results, there are now 4 teams in Sibol’s national team for the SEA Games which will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

Pacific Macta has been one of the longest-hailing Crossfire teams, having competed in the global tournament Crossfire Stars since 2014.