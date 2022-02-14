The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines will be going offline from the third week of its 9th season, organizers announced Monday.

In a press release, Moonton Games said it has received the green light from the Games and Amusement Board to hold the games offline, with some protocols set.

This means no audiences will be permitted in the venue, and only players, coaching staff, and casters are allowed to enter.

“The venue will be limited to players, casters, and staff for safety purposes,” Moonton said in a statement.

MPL - Philippines had its games online from seasons 6 to 8, with teams coordinating with officials remotely.

The last day of the 8th season, however, was held offline, with protocols in set. Audiences were also barred from attending the tournaments.

Streams of the games will, however, be available on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, on ML:BB’s official pages.

MPL Season 9 will open on February 18, with world championship finalists Blacklist International and Onic PH competing in the season opener.