Tokyo Olympics: Record-setting ways mean vaulter Obiena on right track, says dad-coach

EJ Obiena competing at the IAAF Diamond League in September 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. It has been a record-shattering 2021 so far for the Tokyo Games-bound Filipino pole-vaulter. Andreas Solaro, AFP/file

National coach Emerson Obiena described his son as being “in a zone,” after Ernest John Obiena, set a new national record of 5.86 meters in placing second behind American Sam Kendricks at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland early Saturday morning (Friday in Europe).

Ernest John, or EJ, the Olympics-bound Filipino pole-vaulter, virtually went toe to toe with the 2-time world champion up to the 5.80-meter mark before finishing runner-up at the 13,000-seat Atlas Arena featuring another stellar cast of athletes who will see action in the Tokyo Summer Games in July.

Kendricks nailed the gold on his first try while Obiena needed a third jump in besting his previous mark of 5.81 meters set when he topped the Salto Con L’Asta meet in Piazza, Italy on September 3, 2019, to emerge as the country’s first Olympic qualifier.

“My son EJ (Obiena’s nickname) was in a zone,” said Emerson, who said that EJ used a stiffer pole for his record-breaking outing, an eye-popping 6 centimeters better (slightly over two inches) when he ruled the ISTAF Berlin meet exactly a week ago with a jump of 5.80.

“Even a one centimeter increment is already a significant achievement at this level. This is not easily done. The fact that he could raise the bar in this short time is a good sign.”

Athletics chief Philip Ella Juico was elated by Obiena’s performance, saying: “It’s such a great confidence-boosting and momentum-generating feat. EJ and his coach, Vitaly Petrov, have been trying new things and EJ has adjusted exceedingly to the new techniques and new equipment.”

The elder Obiena said that, even more remarkable, was that his son told him in a video call after his jump was over that “felt he was not 100 percent.” He said he could have jumped higher with a stiffer pole.

“We went over his jumps and he himself noted how it was easier for him to clear the bar with the new pole,” Emerson said.

The father-coach said this meant EJ was still far from his full potential, leaving much room for improvement.

“I told EJ if you can perform this well when you felt you didn’t give your all, imagine what more you can achieve if you are at 100 percent,” Emerson said in his chat with his son. “Mas gumanda iyong kanyang kumpiyansa sa larong ito. (His confidence was boosted by this performance).”

He added it was good that Petrov, head coach of World Athletics elite training camp in Italy where EJ has been training over 5 years, was around to give the athlete pointers.

“It was good for coach Vitaly to be around since he would notice the tiny errors that EJ might not see and give feedback on how to adjust,” Emerson pointed out, adding that having Thiago Braz there, too, helped the Filipino calm down amid highly competitive surroundings.

The elder Obiena said that if his son continues to progress on his present course, it might not be long before the pole vaulter could regularly compete on even terms with the top Olympic prospects.

“Kung magpapatuloy ang laro ni EJ, this will be good, kasi pare-pareho na lang sila (If EJ keeps this up, this will be good since it won’t take long before he is at par with the rest),” he said.

The coach was referring to the likes of Swedish-American world record holder Armand Duplantis and French veteran Renaud Lavillenie, among others, who have hit and gone over the 6-meter threshold on a consistent basis.

Meanwhile, in other Orlen Cup results, Brazilian Rio Olympics men’s gold medalist Braz, Obiena’s training partner, made his Euro athletic season indoor debut with a jump of 5.80 meters for third place while hometown bet Piotr Lisek, the 2017 Euro indoor titlist, was in fourth spot in clearing 5.72 meters.

Other notable entries in the competition were Polish Pavel Wojcieckowski, the 2019 Euro indoor champ, (5.40) and reigning US indoor king Matt Ludwig (5.20), who placed seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Emerson said his son and Braz will have a 4-day respite before seeing action again at the Copernicus Cup, a World Athletics Indoor Tour gold event, on February 17 at the Arena in culture-rich Polish city of Torun, 180.9 kilometers northwest of Lodz.

Torun is famous for its Gingerbread Museum and was named a UNESCO Heritage site.

