Former UP star Cainglet is No. 1 pick in inaugural WNBL Draft

MANILA, Philippines -- Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet, who played collegiate basketball for University of the Philippines, was the top overall pick in the first ever Women's National Basketball League Draft, held in virtual fashion on Saturday evening.

Cainglet, 32, was picked by Glutagence in the draft supervised by the Games and Amusements Board.

Cainglet was performing an operation at the UERM Hospital but still tuned in as she and the rest of the aspirants made Philippine basketball history.

"Thank you WNBL! Literal nagtatahi ako dito sa OR (operating room) habang umiiyak," said the 5-foot-2 guard, who played for UP from Seasons 69 to 73.

Joining Cainglet in the Glow Boosters are the 'Splash Sisters' Camille Claro and Khate Castillo of De La Salle University, as they were Glutgence's back-to-back picks in rounds two and three.

The rest of Glutagence's picks were 5-foot-10 center Camille Sambile of FEU, 5-foot-10 big April Lualhati of Lyceum, 5-foot-7 forward Nic Cancio of Ateneo, 5-foot-10 center Carol Sangalang of UST, 5-foot-6 guard Raiza Palmera-Dy of FEU, 5-foot-2 point guard Nicky Garcia of La Salle, 5-foot-4 forward Samantha Tan of UP, 5-foot-4 guard Ays Hufanda of UP, and 5-foot-1 guard Camille Ramos of La Salle.

STAN Quezon also got good pick-ups in Dianne Ventura, Kat Araja, Jo Razalo, Angelica De Austria, Karla Manuel, Nikka Tupaz, Jade Valenzuela, Marika Iida, Veronica Lio, and Bienca Ramos.

Despite entering the draft at round three, Pacific Water was still able to nab burly forward Snow Penaranda of La Salle. Moreover, they got the steal of the draft in UAAP Season 82 Finals MVP Monique del Carmen of National University in the ninth round.

The Queens also got Cara Buendia, Elaisa Adriano, Crislyn Mier, Tin Cortizano, Nef Taller, Janella Alba, and Jinky Balasta.

Paranaque, an original from the first season of the WNBL, was able to make the most of their eight picks, selecting AJ Gloriani, Mary Joy Galicia, Jhenn Angeles, Vanessa Santos, Tanya De La Merced, Jenina Solis, Sthefanie Ventura, and Jaira Baarde.

Also gracing the event were Games and Amusements Board officials chairman Baham Mitra, pro basketball chief JUN Bautista and assistant chiefs Jackie Lou Cacho-Ornido and Rodil Manaog. Giving a special remark was former national team head coach Haydee Ong.