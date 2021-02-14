Brian Shaw still unsure of Kai Sotto's participation in G League season

Coach Brian Shaw (R) instructs the players of Team Ignite, including Filipino center Kai Sotto. NBAE/Getty Images/NBA G League Ignite

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Ignite coach Brian Shaw is in a wait-and-see mode after Filipino center Kai Sotto made an abrupt return to the United States.

Sotto was all set to skip the NBA G League season to play for the Philippine national team in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, but his participation was scuppered when the window was rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues.

The teenage center was scheduled to return to the US on Sunday, where he will try to catch up with Team Ignite. The squad is one of 16 teams competing in the NBA G League season that is being held in the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida.

When asked about Sotto's return to the squad, Shaw said it was not his decision to make.

"That will be something that will be determined by the people that are above my pay grade," said Shaw, who has previously said that the G League will offer better competition for Sotto.

Without Sotto, Team Ignite has opened their G League season with three consecutive victories, including a 113-105 win over the Raptors 905 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Filipino-American guard Jalen Green has impressed, as did Jonathan Kuminga, another potential top pick in the NBA Rookie Draft.

"Right now, I'm just concerned about the guys that are here and coaching them," said Shaw. "We'll see what happens when we get to that point."

Team Ignite plays again on February 15 against Iowa.