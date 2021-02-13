3x3 and 5-on-5 at the same time? No problem for PBA draftee Joshua Munzon

Joshua Munzon has been looked at as the top pick in the 2021 PBA rookie draft, but this doesn't mean he will be turning his back on 3x3 hoops.

Munzon, the country's top 3x3 player, said he didn't seem himself entirely abandoning the game has grown accustomed to playing.

"With the (FIBA) qualifiers still coming up in May, I am still involved in 3X3. It's gonna be me, Alvin (Pasaol), CJ (Perez) and Mo (Tautuaa)," Munzon said in an interview on Noli Eala's "Power and Play" sports show.

The 26-year-old product of California State University, Los Angeles said he has always planned to join the PBA ever since he moved to Southeast Asia.

The 6-foot-4 forward has suited up for various teams, including Saigon Heat and Westport Malaysia Dragons in the ASEAN Basketball League, and the AMA Online Education Titans in the PBA D-League before being introduced to 3x3.

"I did D-League and do 3X3 at the same time. When they presented an option that we're gonna need a team for the Olympic spot, it put my PBA dreams on hold for a second 'cause I wanted to represent the country," Munzon, a Long Beach, Calif., native said.

The PBA also planned to stage a men's 3x3 basketball league in partnership with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, the sport's national governing body.

It was supposed to take off in March 2020, but the PBA was forced to postpone it due to the pandemic.

"I won't say for sure I'm gonna be a part of that (PBA 3x3) but with my past record of playing 3x3 and being on the national team of 3x3, I could be part of that also," he said.

"I get the best of both worlds. You can possibly see me play 3x3 in near future and still play in 5-on-5."

Munzon last played for the Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League.

