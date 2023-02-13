PBA: Greg Smith hopes to bring ROS back to contention

Greg Smith II in action for Rain or Shine against Blackwater. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After an impressive debut for Rain or Shine, Greg Smith II is determined to lead the Elasto Painters back into the upper echelon of the PBA.

Arriving in the country just a couple of days ago, Smith shook off jet lag to put up 38 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 35 minutes as Rain or Shine recorded a 122-117 triumph over Blackwater on Sunday night.

It was their first victory of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup, as the Elasto Painters went 0-4 with Michael Qualls as their import.

"To be honest, I was kinda worried because he came from a long flight, [he] hasn't been really competing in the last few months, actually. So, I know he's not in 100% shape," Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said of Smith.

"But I guess he just proved me wrong today, and played his heart out," he added.

His Rain or Shine debut was a long time coming for Smith, who was supposed to play for the franchise in the 2016 PBA Governors' Cup -- only to be rendered ineligible because he exceeded the 6-foot-5 height limit.

Smith, who was measured at 6-foot-5 and 1/16, is qualified now after the PBA changed the height limit to 6-foot-6, and both the import and Guiao are thrilled that he can finally suit up for the Elasto Painters.

"It means so much. I was so disappointed last time, when I didn't make the height requirement, and this is somewhere I really wanted to be," said Smith. "This is a team that wants to win, and I know that from when I was here the last time."

"I'm just trying to do as much as I can to help," he also said. "There's a fair amount of pressure anytime you go and play, because they expect you to do the right thing and make the right plays, and of course, win."

"So, I just take that as I go and try to make the best of it."

As impressive as he was in his debut, Smith has no doubt that he can play at a higher level once he becomes more comfortable in the environment and with his teammates. The import noted that his body clock is still adjusting to the local time, and playing in the heat of the Philippines is something he has to get used to.

"As we get more practice time, we get more reps and get more comfortable with everybody, more comfortable with where I am, I think I'll be able to keep on ratcheting it up," he said. "Hopefully, this isn't my best game. I want this to be my worst game."

And as he improves, Smith is confident that he can pull Rain or Shine up with him. The Elasto Painters have an uphill climb if they want to make the playoffs, due to their 1-4 start to the conference.

"My belief is this is a proud program," said Smith. "Like I said before, when I came in 2016, they were just coming off winning a championship, and this is somewhere that wants to win, and that's exactly what I wanna do -- give ourselves a chance to make the playoffs, and then we feel like we can win two games against anybody."

