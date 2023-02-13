Nazareth School of National University celebrates a point against UPIS in the UAAP Season 85 girls' volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- A new-look Nazareth School of National University (NU) squad opened its title defense in style, recording a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 triumph over the University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) on Monday.

The Lady Bullpups paraded a completely new roster for the UAAP Season 85 girls' volleyball tournament, with no holdovers from the team that went a perfect 16-0 in 2019.

With the likes of Bienne Bansil, Celine Marsh and setter Abegail Pono now leading the way, the Bullpups made a good first impression in their opening assignment at the Paco Arena in Manila.

"Actually, we're excited eh. Me and the entire team are excited for the UAAP," shared new Lady Bullpups head coach Vilet De Leon.

"'Yung mga bata, ito 'yung pinag-eensayuhan nila, especially kami sa NU, this is our main tournament," she explained. "We played last year in various tournaments pero hinihintay pa rin namin 'tong tournament na 'to kasi parang ito yung pinaka-icing on the cake."

But while they made quick work of UPIS, de Leon said her team remains a work in progress.

"Actually it's not at par sa expectation namin. Siguro sa jitters na lang din, at siguro sa excitement nila. Naninigas and ang daming factors na pwede naming ituro, but still, ang bottom line, we're not at par sa expected namin. But, thankful pa rin kami, dahil nanalo kami," she added.

Joining the Lady Bullpups in taking an opening day win is perennial contender University of Santo Tomas, who took care of De La Salle-Zobel School, 25-13, 25-7, 25-21, in the last girls' match of the day.

Jann Chua scattered seven aces in her 15 rallies on serve to put the Junior Tigresses in a dominant showing in that second set.

Earlier, UAAP Season 82 runner-up Adamson University averted a slow start to subdue Far Eastern University in three frames, 27-25, 25-20, 25-17.