Golf: Salvador, Nakajima head PGT Q-School cast

Elmer Salvador, a former Order of Merit champion, is among the contenders in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- A mix of aces -- including former leg winners -- make up the cast of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Qualifying School that starts on Tuesday at the Splendido Taal Golf Club in Tagaytay City.

Multi-titled Elmer Salvador heads the 86 other competitors chasing the 35 slots in this year's circuit, which kicks off its season in Bacolod next month.

Salvador is a former Order of Merit champion who triumphed in the event in its inaugural staging in 2009.

This marks the return of the PGT Q-School after it was suspended over growing concerns related to COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The PGT held two tournaments at Riviera under the bubble set-up late in the year and staged one in 2021 before holding a seven-leg circuit last year.

With restrictions being eased, the country's premier tour is gearing up for a banner season. First up is the Negros Occidental Classic set on March 15-18, to be followed by the Iloilo Golf Challenge on March 22-25, and the second ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship on April 18-21 in Cavinti, Laguna.

The 2023 PGT season actually kicked off last week with its flagship championship, the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup, with Dutch Guido van der Valk keeping the crown via a five-shot victory over Asian Tour-bound Lloyd Go.

Also set to compete in this year's Q-School are PGT Asia winner Rene Menor, many-time Philippine Masters champion and PGT leg winner Robert Pactolerin and former amateur standouts Ferdie Aunzo, Mhark Fernando and Rufino Bayron.

Japanese Toru Nakajima, who edged Jay Bayron in sudden death at Wack Wack in 2013 to become the first foreign PGT winner, is also in the field, along with Korean Lee Song and Gen Nagai, the Cebu-based Japanese who won the Philippine Junior championship in 2014.

Sixty-five locals and 22 foreign bets are slugging it out for the coveted PGT cards in the 72-hole elims at the rolling, wind-raked Splendido Taal layout with the top 50 and ties after 36 holes advancing to the final two rounds.

The top 35 will then be included in Category 6 while the next 35 will earn Category 7 status of the 2023 PGT starting fields.

Others tipped to contend for PGT cards are Rey Pagunsan, Ramil Bisera, Johnel Bulawit, Danilo delos Santos, Omar Dungca, Nico Evangelista, Rolando Marabe, Jr., Paul Miñoza, Miko Pactolerin, Elmer Saban, Nilo Salahog, Peter Villaber and Brent Sumampong.