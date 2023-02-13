MANILA -- Setsuna "AkosiDogie" Ignacio was named the number one pick in the 2023 PBA Esports Bakbakan draft held at Robinsons Manila, Friday afternoon.

Barangay Ginebra picked the famous gaming influencer, while ex-MPL player Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso was selected second by TNT Tropang Giga.

Some talents who were involved in ABS-CBN projects got drafted such as former "It's Showtime" host Eric "Eruption" Tai (third, Magnolia Chicken Timplados) and Elyson "Wrecker" Caranza (12th, San Miguel Beermen), who is making his acting debut in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" to air Monday night.

In the series, Wrecker will be acting alongside social media influencers such as Toni Fowler, as part of Coco Martin's supporting cast.

Lhea Bernardinho was chosen fourth by the Terrafirma Dyip, while YouTuber Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali will be going to Blackwater Bossing as the fifth overall pick.

Ex-MPL Philippines standouts Renz “Pein” Reyes (NLEX Road Warriors) and HONDA BEAST (Phoenix LPG Fuelmasters) were selected sixth and seventh overall picks respectively.

Rumble Royale talent YuriGaming will be heading to NorthPort Batang Pier as the eighth pick, while ex-Bren Esports standout Mico “Coco” Sampang will be going to the Meralco Bolts as the ninth pick.

The PBA Esports Bakbakan, made in cooperation with Dark League Studios, will have 12 teams compete in a single round-robin match for five weeks every Monday, with the top 4 teams advancing to the playoffs.

The team includes two PBA players, alongside an influencer or a former professional ML:BB player, a representative from the academe, and three selected fans.