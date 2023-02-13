B.League: Wright shines as Kyoto takes down Osaka

Matthew Wright keyed Kyoto's victory over Osaka. (c) B.LEAGUE

Matthew Wright waxed hot from long range to power the Kyoto Hannaryz to an 89-82 victory over Osaka Evessa in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, Sunday at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Filipino-Canadian gunner made seven of 13 field goals, including four of seven three-pointers, to finish with a team-high 22 points in the win.

Kyoto snapped a brief two-game slide to improve to 15-23 in the season, and earned a measure of revenge after losing big to Osaka the previous day, 81-68.

Wright was backed up by Jotaro Mitsuda and Cheick Diallo, who made big shots in the fourth quarter that helped Kyoto overturn a deficit. Mitsuda gave the Hannaryz the lead for good off a jumper with four minutes to go, 78-77, and Diallo completed a three-point play in their next possession to make it a two-possession game, 81-77, with just over three minutes left in the contest.

Wright made two clutch free throws with 1:38 to go to help Kyoto stay in control after Osaka had made it a five-point game.

Diallo finished with 17 points, while Mitsuda scored 12.

Also triumphant on Sunday were Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido, which snatched a 77-64 result over Utsunomiya Brex at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya.

Ramos missed all four of his shots to finish scoreless and had just an assist in a nine-minute stint.

Still, it was a welcome result for Levanga as they snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 9-29.

Shawn Long (29 points, 16 rebounds) and Brock Motum (25 points, seven rebounds) led the way for the visitors in the win.

Coming up short once again were Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, who suffered a 94-76 rout against powerhouse Chiba Jets for the second straight game.

Parks had 10 points and Coty Clarke scored 24, but the Diamond Dolphins allowed the Jets to shoot 52% from the field in the game.

Nagoya is now 27-11 in the season after absorbing a second straight defeat against the league-leading Jets (34-4).

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix were beaten 73-63 by the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Ravena had 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists but the NeoPhoenix lost their third straight game to fall to 16-22.

Josh Duncan had 23 points and former PBA import Allen Durham scored 21 for Ryukyu, which is still waiting for the arrival of former University of the Philippines star Carl Tamayo.