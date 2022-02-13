Tough start for Miller in giant slalom

Asa Miller endured a tough start to his campaign in the Beijing Winter Olympics, failing to finish his first run in the giant slalom Sunday morning at the Ice River in the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

Amid difficult conditions, Miller was out just seconds after he started and joined a handful of skiers who also registered DNFs (did not finish) in the event.

It was a disappointing result for the 21-year-old Miller, who is making his second appearance in the Winter Games after also competing for the Philippines in Pyeongchang 2018.

He will have another chance in the second run this afternoon, still at the Ice River.

As of posting, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt leads the giant slalom event after finishing the course with a time of 1:02.93.

Aside from Miller, 29 other skiers failed to finish the course. Brazil's Michel Macedo registered a DNS (did not start).