Rain or Shine rookie Mike Nieto puts up a jump shot against NorthPort in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - Mike Nieto silenced his doubters, at least for a day, after a solid performance for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in his PBA debut on Saturday.

Nieto, taken by Rain or Shine in the special Gilas Pilipinas round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, finally joined his mother team ahead of the resumption of the Governors' Cup, having been released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas along with his fellow draftees.

In his first game for the Elasto Painters, Nieto netted a team-high 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds in a 104-90 win against the NorthPort Batang Pier.

It was a statement performance for Nieto whose place in the national team program has been often put in question, given that he is undersized for his position. But ROS coach Chris Gavina was unsurprised to see their rookie immediately contribute.

"I've never seen anyone have more [road or wood] burns on his first day of practice than Mike Nieto for as long as I've been here," Gavina told reporters after ROS improved to 3-3 in the conference, breaking a two-game slump.

"Just credit to the type of player he is and the intensity and effort that he brings day in and day out. He probably works harder in practice than in the game," he added.

"He was just having fun out there. We're really glad he came in and injected the energy and the effort for us to come out with a big win tonight."

Nieto went 4-of-7 beyond the arc and was often the recipient of kick-out passes by import Henry Walker. The rookie also added two assists and a steal while playing 32 minutes in his first PBA game.

With Nieto making shots, Walker finished with a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

But while Nieto's contributions were not surprising, for Gavina his impact goes far beyond the raw numbers. Though this is just his first game in the PBA, Nieto is already armed with international experience, having competed for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year.

He has also represented the Philippines at the youth level and was part of the Ateneo de Manila University team that played in the 2018 William Jones Cup in Taiwan.

"I always preach just trust the work and Mike has already bought in right away. You could see from the results today. His international experience is big," said Gavina.

"He brings that level of confidence with him to our team and he is constantly talking to Anton (Asistio), Andrei (Caracut), Javee (Mocon). It relieves a lot of pressure from Javee and Rey (Nambatac) knowing we have somebody like that in our addition to our roster," he added.

"They don't have to put so much pressure on themselves to try to put everything on their shoulders."

Indeed, Nieto's strong debut allowed Rain or Shine to cruise to a comfortable win even without Nambatac, who is dealing with a knee sprain.

Up next for the Elasto Painters are the Alaska Aces on Thursday, February 17, with Gavina counting on his team to build on their gains from their win against NorthPort.

"Our sense of urgency coming in this game was big. You get too far down, it's hard to climb up especially our schedule doesn't get any easier," he noted. "We still have Alaska, San Miguel teams, and Meralco and NLEX left to go."

"From I believe 5 to 9, only one game separates everybody so every single win becomes important."