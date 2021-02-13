Tennis: Early success in pro debut comes as a surprise to Alex Eala

Filipina tennis phenom Alex Eala acknowledged she only planned to get acquainted with the women's tennis tour when she joined the 3-leg Spanish tournament W15 Manacor ITF Rafa Nadal Academy.

That's why she was ecstatic to win the title in the first leg and go deep into the quarters in the following two.

"I definitely didn't expect winning, I'm super happy and thankful to my team and family for all the support. I worked really hard the past few months . . . I'm so happy to get that far," said Eala in a taped interview on the "Power & Play" show prior to her quarterfinal finish in at Trophee de la Ville in France.

"In every tournament, you don't want to lose the first round but I did get far into the tournaments. I'm just happy to be able to perform."

What made the accomplishment even more satisfying was it took place while Eala was going through her examination week in the first semester of school.

"What made it tough is going in day in, day out and also having to juggle school because it's exams week," said the 15-year-old Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy scholar.

Eala beat hometown bet Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the final of the W15 Manacor first leg to claim her first pro title with a cash prize worth $15,000.

She reached the Last 8 of the second and third legs, but bowed to more experienced players Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland and Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva, respectively.

Eala, ranked no. 3 on the ITF juniors circuit, said she did not mind facing off against veterans.



"Most of them actually I don't know. I'm quite new to the women's tour. But I know they are more experienced than I am. I can be intimidated sometimes but when you're on court it really shouldn't matter," she said.

Having to test herself against higher-ranked opponents was actually a plus for Eala.

Besides gaining much-needed exposure against better competition, it allowed her to break through the top 1,000 of the WTA singles rankings.

"I'm really proud of myself for breaking that top 1,000. It's a huge milestone for me . . . It wasn't just me who worked super hard for the past 10 years of my life. But of course I'm always wanting more," said Eala, now ranked no. 903 on the WTA singles list.

Eala was supposed to defend her Grand Slam title she won with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho in the 2020 Australian Open juniors doubles tournament, but since the juniors competition was shelved due to the pandemic she will focus on competing on the women's tour for now.



"This year I'm definitely going to prioritize more women's (tournaments) over the juniors. That's going to help me more in the future," she said.

