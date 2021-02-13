SBP on hosting FIBA qualifiers again: Games hold ‘lot of value’ amid pandemic

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Saturday said it welcomed the opportunity to again be named host of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, following Doha's withdrawal.

The Philippines was the first option to organize a number of February qualifying games, but turned that down when the government put up travel restrictions amid the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant.

The Qatar basketball federation agreed to pick up the slack, but it backed out on Friday because of its own country's coronavirus woes.

Hours after the Doha tournament was scrapped, FIBA, the sport's world governing body, announced in a statement that the Philippines would again host games, together with Lebanon.

The SBP said it accepted the task again after the Philippine government recently toned down community restrictions.

“What we have to remember during these difficult times that the entire international basketball community is part of one team,” said Al Panlilio, president of the SBP, the sport's national governing body.

“We must do our best to help each other as much as we can. We know that our great fans from all over Asia draw a lot of inspiration from their respective national teams and this is why hosting these games holds a lot of value even during a pandemic.”

(More details to follow.)